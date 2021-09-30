Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093033050
African american young man doctor in workwear and face mask with stethoscope posing with modern digital tablet at modern clinic, copy space. Online appointment, remote healthcare, telemedicine service
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african americanappappointmentbackgroundcarecliniccoronaviruscovid-19digital tabletdoctorempty spaceepidemicexamface maskfree spacegadgetguyhealthhealthcarehelphospitalisolationjobmalemanmedicalmedicinemillennialoccupationonlinepadpandemicpatientphysicianprofessionalprotectiveremedyremotestethoscopetechnologytelemedicinetreatmenttrusttrustworthyuniformworkingyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist