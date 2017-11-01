Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
African american company manager or freelancer working in the office. Attractive confident smart curly haired woman, sitting in front of a laptop, making notes in a notebook, listens webinar, smiling
Portrait of a smiling young black woman working on laptop
Woman holding credit card and using laptop making payment online. Businesswoman or entrepreneur working at home. Online shopping, e-commerce, banking, internet store, spending money concept
Portrait of a smiling young businesswoman sitting alone at a desk in a modern office working on a laptop
Focused millennial Asian woman sit at office desk busy preparing report looking through company documents, concentrated ethnic female hold check paperwork doing financial research on laptop
Smiling businesswoman typing on laptop from home office.
Pretty young designer with charming smile using laptop while sitting at wooden desk in spacious office, waist-up portrait
Young business woman working from home in her office

See more

1783673348

See more

1783673348

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135518121

Item ID: 2135518121

African american company manager or freelancer working in the office. Attractive confident smart curly haired woman, sitting in front of a laptop, making notes in a notebook, listens webinar, smiling

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5776 × 3843 pixels • 19.3 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kate Kultsevych

Kate Kultsevych