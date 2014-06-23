Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
African american business company colleagues in meeting about startup project financial status. Marketing agency team members reviewing accounting documentation and revenue statistics data.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG