Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
AFRICA, KENYA,NAKURU, NOVEMBER 9: Portrait of a Kenyan warrior with traditionally painted face, review of daily life of local people, near to Lake Nakuru National Park Reserve, November 9, 2008, Kenya
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

55419127

Stock Photo ID: 55419127

AFRICA, KENYA,NAKURU, NOVEMBER 9: Portrait of a Kenyan warrior with traditionally painted face, review of daily life of local people, near to Lake Nakuru National Park Reserve, November 9, 2008, Kenya

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3500 × 2440 pixels • 11.7 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 697 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anna Om

Anna Om