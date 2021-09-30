Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082968947
Aerial view of ruins of Castillo del Leone castle Castiglione del Lago in Umbria in Italy
06061 Castiglione del Lago, Province of Perugia, Italy
s
By siete_vidas
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialarchitectureattractionbackgroundbeautifulbuildingscastiglione del lagocastlecitycityscapecountrycountrysidedestinationdroneeuropeeuropeanhillhistoryhousesidyllicitalianitalylandscapemedievalmediterraneanmysteriousoldoutdoorsroofscenescenicstonestructurestouristictowertowntravelumbriaunionvillagewallswestern
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist