Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial view of Praia Vermelha, in the neighborhood of Urca in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The hills of Pão de Açúcar and Urca. Sunny day with some clouds at dawn. Drone photo.
Formats
3800 × 2850 pixels • 12.7 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG