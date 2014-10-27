Images

Meteora monasteries. Beautiful day time view on the Holy Monastery of Varlaam placed on the edge of high rock Roussanou Monastery on background. Kastraki Greece
View of the charming seaside town of Polignano a Mare in Apulia, Southern Italy
Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy - September 6, 2018: Young tourists taking a bath in Cala Monachile early in the morning
Castle of Zuheros
KANDALAKSHA, RUSSIA - May 19, 2019: Aerial Townscape of Kandalaksha Town located in Kola Peninsula in Nothern Russia
The beach and Fort National during low tide in Saint Malo (Bretagne, France) on a cloudy day in summer
San Foca, Italy - September 2012 : View of San Foca beaches

Aerial view of Polignano a Mare, a village built on the edge of the sandstone cliffs above the Adriatic Sea in Apulia, Italy. Drone photography of Lama Monachile bay.

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AerialDronePics

AerialDronePics