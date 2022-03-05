Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Aerial view over City of Schaffhausen with Rhine River and bridge seen from historic fortification named Munot on a sunny spring day. Photo taken March 5th, 2022, Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
