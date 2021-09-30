Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086146880
Aerial view of Montreal Canada Champlain Bridge demolition in December 2021
Montreal, QC, Canada
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaauto mobileautomotivebridge constructionbridge silhouettecablecable stayedcable-stayedcanadachamplain bridgecirculationcivil engineercivil engineeringconstructionconstruction sitedemolitiondemolition sitedowntownengineeringindustrialmetallic structuremetropolitan regionmodernmontrealmontreal bridgemontreal canadanew champlainnun's islandold champlainold vs newoverpasspont champlainrush hour trafficsaint lawrence riversouth shorestructurestructuredwinter
Categories: Transportation, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist