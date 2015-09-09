Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial view of Locorotondo, the old town in Itria valley, in Apulia. Neoclassical church of San Giorgio Martire, Valle d’Itria, in province of Bari (Puglia), southern Italy. White town, borgo.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG