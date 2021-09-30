Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100379303
Aerial view of Kaunos King Tombs in Muğla Dalyan
Dalyan, Ortaca/Muğla, Turkey
aerialancientantiquearchaeologyarchitecturebeachbeliefsblueboatburialcarvedcemeterycivilizationculturedalyanheritagehistoricalhistorykaunoskinglandmarklandscapelegendlycialycianlycian rock tombsmediterraneanmountainnaturenecropolisoldoutdoorsraftingreligionriverrockrock templeruinsportstonesummertempletombtombstourtourismtravelturkeyturkishunderground
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
