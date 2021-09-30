Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093069389
Aerial view of heating plant and thermal power plant. Combined modern power plant for heating and electrical power production. Industrial zone from above. Pribram in Czech Republic
Příbram, Czechia
k
By kasakphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerial viewairareabackgroundbusinesschimneycoalczech republicdeliveryecologyelectricelectricityemissionenergeticsenergyenvironmenteuropefactoryfreightindustrialindustryinfrastructurelandscapeloadlogisticmanufacturingmerchandisemonumentnuclearpipeplantpollutionpowerpribramproductionskyskylinesmokestationsteamtechnologythermalthermal power plantthermoelectrictoptourismtowerurbanwarehousewarming
Categories: Science, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist