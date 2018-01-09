Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Aerial view of a giant quarry and construction site at Ecometais, a Treatment and recycling plant in Aldeia de Paio Pires industrial area, Setubal, Portugal.
Edit
TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 15TH 2017. People at Shinagawa street. Many major companies has a headquarter or branches located here making Shinagawa an important commerce and business centre in Tokyo.
Residential area apartment building site
St Petersburg, Russia - July 11, 2019: Aerial Townscape of Saint Petersburg City. Petrogradsky District
GENOA, ITALY - MAY 26, 2017 - Flyover on harbor and lantern background with traffic
Top View of Faria Lima avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Redlands, CA USA - 11-21-2020: Aerial view of a new rail crossing as part of the Redlands Passenger Rail Project
AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JUNE 28, 2016: Cityscape of Ajman. Ajman is the capital of the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates.

See more

536237080

See more

536237080

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139324477

Item ID: 2139324477

Aerial view of a giant quarry and construction site at Ecometais, a Treatment and recycling plant in Aldeia de Paio Pires industrial area, Setubal, Portugal.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michele Rinaldi

Michele Rinaldi