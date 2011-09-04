Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial view of freight trains. Railway cargo wagons with goods on railroad. Top view of colorful freight train on the railway station. Heavy industry. Industrial scene. Transportation
Formats
3992 × 2992 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 749 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG