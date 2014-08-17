Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial view of the Cape Haze strip mall shows Ace Hardware, Cool Pickles restaurant, Place in the sun. Location 8501 Placida Rd Placida, FL 33946 USA. February 27 2022.
Formats
5472 × 3078 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG