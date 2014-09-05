Images

Aerial view of the Cape Haze strip mall shows Ace Hardware, Cool Pickles restaurant, Place in the sun. Location 8501 Placida Rd Placida, FL 33946 USA. February 27 2022.
Sky view of Tegalalang Rice Terrace, in Ubud Bali,Indonesia.
Koblenz, Germany 21.07.2018 Aerial view of factory for Blocks of concrete stones Building materials industry
Conveyor and processing plant seen from above on a sunny day
Sky view of rural area in Kg Kauluan,Tuaran,Sabah.Malaysia.
Sky view of Tegalalang Rice Terrace, in Ubud Bali,Indonesia.
Poliarnye Zori, Russia - May 23, 2019: Aerial Townscape of Poliarnye Zori Town located in Kola Peninsula in Nothern Russia
TBILISI, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07,2013: Europe square and Rike Park in the center of Tbilisi. Georgia

1063975016

2130493046

Item ID: 2130493046

Formats

  • 5472 × 3078 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Florida Aerial Pics

Florida Aerial Pics