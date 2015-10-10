Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial view of blue photovoltaic solar panels mounted on industrial building roof for producing green ecological electricity in evening. Production of sustainable energy concept
Formats
3100 × 2067 pixels • 10.3 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG