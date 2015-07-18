Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial top view of solar panels or solar cells on buoy floating in lake sea or ocean. Power plant with water, renewable energy source. Eco technology for electric power in industry.
Formats
5272 × 2962 pixels • 17.6 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG