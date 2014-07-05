Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
An aerial shot of the Canadian and American sections of Niagara Falls, with snow still present in early spring. The rainbow on the left of the frame was created by light refracted through the mist.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

10964953

Stock Photo ID: 10964953

An aerial shot of the Canadian and American sections of Niagara Falls, with snow still present in early spring. The rainbow on the left of the frame was created by light refracted through the mist.

Photo Formats

  • 2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Gary Blakeley

Gary Blakeley