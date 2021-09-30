Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094829357
Aerial photo by drone of the roccapina beach in Sartène, the turquoise sea and the sleeping lion rock in Corsica
Plage de Roccapina, Unnamed Rd,, 20100 Sartène, France
S
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerial photographybeachbeautifulblueboatbonifacio corsicacoastcoastlinecorsicacorsica beachdestinationsdronedrone photographyenvironmentfrancegenoisegenoise towergreenholidayislandlandscapelionmediterraneanmediterranean landscapemediterranean seanaturalnatureoceanplageplage de roccapinaporto vecchiorocksandsartenescenicseaskysleeping lionsummertour genoisetourismtowertravelturqturquoiseturquoise watervacationviewwaterwild
Similar images
More from this artist