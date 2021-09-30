Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095034116
Aerial drone view of the lighthouse on the top of a hill located in Península do Maraú, Bahia state, Brazil, called in portuguese "Farol de Taipú".
Taipús de fora, State of Bahia, Brazil
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialarchitecturebackgroundbahiabeachbeautifulbluebrazilbuildingcloudscoastcoastlineconstructiondroneduneenvironmentgrassgreenhillhorizonislandlandmarklandscapelightlighthousemaraumountainnatureno peopleoceanoldoutdooroutdoorspeninsularedsailingseasignsignalskystripedsummersunnytourismtowertrailtraveltreesviewwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist