Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Aerial drone top down photo of LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored in small LNG industrial islet of Revithoussa equipped with tanks for storage, Salamina, Greece
Formats
4400 × 2475 pixels • 14.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG