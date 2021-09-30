Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092533940
aerial cableway for the mountains, Langkofel, Telecabine Sassolungo to Forcella del Sassolungo in the Dolomite Alps
G
By Ganz Twins
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitecturebeautifulcliffdestinationdolodolomitedolomite alpsdolomiteseuropaeuropefor cella del sassolungoforcella del sassolungoforestgondelbahngondolagondola liftgondola venicegrdengreenhikinghillkapselkorbbahnlandmarklandscapelangkofelmountainnatureorbitoutdoorpassrocksassolungoscenicsdtirolsellasellajochsellapasssmall mountain railwaysommerstonetelecabinetiroltourismtraveltrekkingtyrolumlaufbahnview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist