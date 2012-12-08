Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Aeonium arboreum, the tree aeonium, tree houseleek, or Irish rose, is a succulent, subtropical subshrub in the flowering plant family Crassulaceae.
Edit
Bright red leaves of mountain ash with berries on a background of green foliage in autumn sunny day
Acrylic painting on canvas art poster in floral motif. Modern style fashion artwork. Digital big size print in high resolution. Surreal flower in bright design. Wedding bouquet flowers. Roses.
Red carnations spray flower is blooming in bouquet at flower market,celebration,colorful pattern nature background,red flowers
Dry lotus background on the stone
red flowers in park
Red leaves of the coleus (Plectranthus scutellarioides) plant.
beautiful red ornamental plant in the garden

See more

497283844

See more

497283844

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1132164983

Item ID: 1132164983

Aeonium arboreum, the tree aeonium, tree houseleek, or Irish rose, is a succulent, subtropical subshrub in the flowering plant family Crassulaceae.

Formats

  • 4257 × 2575 pixels • 14.2 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 605 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 303 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ