Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080724869
Advent calendar on a background of a brick wall. Multicolored envelopes made by hand
m
By mrs_goodwill
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advent calendarburlapcalendarcardboardcare packagecelebrationchildhoodchristmasclausconservationcraftdecemberdecorationdo it yourselfdonationecologicalecologicallyfrostfuroshikigiftgiftsgrandfatherhandmadehappyhellohelpinteriormannaturalnew yearpackagingpaintingpreparationredsantawaitingwinterwishwoodwoodenwriting
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist