Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087343187
Adult woman in mask during packaging of fresh mango at factory
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityattentivebusinessconcentrationexoticexpertisefactoryfocusedfoodfreshfreshnessfruitfruitsharvesthealthyindoorindustrialindustryjobjuicejuicylinemangomanufacturemanufacturingmaskoccupationorganicprocessproductionprofessionseasonselectionskillsortingstandingsweettechniquetechnologytropicaluniformvitaminwomanworkworkerworkshopyoung
Categories: Food and Drink, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist