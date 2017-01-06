Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An adult woman chooses clothes on a hanger in the showroom of the store, smiling looking at the camera.
Happy customer
Exited woman shopping in clothes store and consulting friend on cellphone, showing red dress on hanger at frontal camera. Medium shot. Boutique customer or communication concept
Smiling byer with coffee to go talking on mobile phone near clothes on blurred foreground in showroom, banner
Shopping smile woman
Portrait of beautiful caucasian brunette woman with colorful shopping bags
Close-up of a girl between clothes in a store.
Adult couple purchasing dress and blouse at clothing shop

See more

552198124

See more

552198124

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129641469

Item ID: 2129641469

An adult woman chooses clothes on a hanger in the showroom of the store, smiling looking at the camera.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3464 × 2309 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova