Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093229424
Adult man holding a gherkin (Cucumis anguria) in his hand and using pruning shears to harvest it, in the background of vegetable garden in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Brazil
N
By Nathalia F.G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureblue skyblue sky and cucumis anguriabrazilian agriculturecloseupcookedcucumbercucumberscucumis anguriacucurbitaceaecuisinedeliciousexoticfarmingfoodfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggastronomygherkingherkin and blue skygreengrowthhandharvesthealthyherbaceous vineholdingingredientman and cucumis anguriamaroonmaroon cucumbermaxixemaxixe and blue skymen and maxixenaturalnaturenutritionorganicplantriorio de janeiroripetexturetropicalveganvegetablevegetablesvegetarian
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist