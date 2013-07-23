Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
an adult man with a beard plays the flute sitting on a stone in nature. musician on stone, outdoors. music for the soul
Hunter with a hat and a gun in search of prey in the steppe, Aims for prey
Hunter man in camouflage with a gun during the hunt in search of wild birds or game. Autumn hunting season.
Hunter man in camouflage with a gun during the hunt in search of wild birds or game. Autumn hunting season.
Hunter with a hat and a gun in search of prey in the steppe, Aims for prey
A hunter with a gun in his hands in hunting clothes in the autumn forest in search of a trophy. A man stands with weapon.
A hunter with a gun in his hands in hunting clothes in the autumn forest in search of a trophy. A man stands with weapon.
Nature photographer taking photos in the mountains

See more

149851106

See more

149851106

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126947787

Item ID: 2126947787

an adult man with a beard plays the flute sitting on a stone in nature. musician on stone, outdoors. music for the soul

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Metelev

Andrei Metelev