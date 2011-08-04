Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Adult hands holding a broken cigarette over laptop keyboard, ready stop smoking. World tuberculosis day, world no tobacco day, corona virus covid-19, biological air pollution; organ donation concept
Working on a Laptop
Hands working on a black computer isolated on black background with a graphic tablet
Abstract metal background. Subject: auto parts.Holding tablet in hands isolated on white.
Laptop computer and man's hand with magnifying glass on blue background, concept of search. Internet security conceptual image. Top view. Flat lay
Hands of marketing manager working with laptop on dark background
Inbound marketing. Content management and advertising strategy concept.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128570616

Item ID: 2128570616

Adult hands holding a broken cigarette over laptop keyboard, ready stop smoking. World tuberculosis day, world no tobacco day, corona virus covid-19, biological air pollution; organ donation concept

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4426 × 3054 pixels • 14.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 690 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 345 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma