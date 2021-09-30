Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083743133
The adult cute fluffy white male Persian cat with a blue bandage on its front leg, lying with eyes closed on a white towel in a cage while receiving subcutaneous fluid therapy at a veterinary clinic.
S
By Siam Stock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableadultanimalbandagebeautifulbluebreedcagecarecatcliniccutedrugeyes closedfluffyfluidfront legfurfurryhairhealthhealth carehospitalillnessinjectioninjuredlayingleglyingmalemedicalmedicationmedicinenot wellpersianpetpittyprettyreceiverestsicksubcutaneoussyringetabbytherapytoweltreatmentvetveterinarywhite
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist