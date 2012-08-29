Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
I adore you my beautiful little girl. Shot of a beautiful mother and her adorable daughter bonding at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5883 × 3577 pixels • 19.6 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 608 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 304 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG