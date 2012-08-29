Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
I adore you my beautiful little girl. Shot of a beautiful mother and her adorable daughter bonding at home.
A beautiful young girl sitting in a cafe and looking through the window
Two beautiful young women smiling
young woman sitting in sofa with tablet
Delighted attractive woman looking at her boyfriend
Asian lifestyle two business women working on technology laptop
Girls Traveler Adventure Trip Vacation Concept
Capturing bright moments. Joyful young loving couple making selfie on camera. New technology trends and friendship concept.

See more

1831839808

See more

1831839808

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137829301

Item ID: 2137829301

I adore you my beautiful little girl. Shot of a beautiful mother and her adorable daughter bonding at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5883 × 3577 pixels • 19.6 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 608 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 304 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A