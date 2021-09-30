Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082613060
Adorable toddler girl sitting in shopping cart in food fruit store or supermarket. Portrait little cute kid going shopping and buying fresh fruits and vegetables. Healthy food for kids concept
Germany
A
By Alex Vog
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableattractivebabybeautifulbuybuyerbuyingbuying fruitcartcaucasianchildchoicechoosingclientconsumerismcustomercutedepartmentfamilyfoodfreshfruitgirlgroceryhappyhealthyhypermarketinfantkidlifestylelittlemarketpersonportraitproduceproductpurchaseretailselectingshopshoppershoppingsmilingstoresupermarkettoddlervegetablevegetablesyoung
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist