Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Adnan Khashoggi & guest at world premiere for "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" at the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival. May 18, 2008 Cannes, France. By: Paul Smith / Featureflash
Photo Formats
2395 × 3600 pixels • 8 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG