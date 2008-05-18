Images

Image
Adnan Khashoggi & guest at world premiere for "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" at the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival. May 18, 2008 Cannes, France. By: Paul Smith / Featureflash
84208384

Stock Photo ID: 84208384

Adnan Khashoggi & guest at world premiere for "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" at the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival. May 18, 2008 Cannes, France. By: Paul Smith / Featureflash

Photo Formats

  • 2395 × 3600 pixels • 8 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Featureflash Photo Agency

Featureflash Photo Agency