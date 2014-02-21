Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Actor SAMUEL L JACKSON at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie "Snakes on a Plane" at the Chinese Theatre, Hollywood. August 17, 2006 Los Angeles, CA 2006 Paul Smith / Featureflash
Photo Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.