Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Active Asian sportsman preparing - unrolling an exercise or Yoga mat, healthy and fit body of Asian sport man preparing a workout yoga mat for body weight and cardio exercise.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5905 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG