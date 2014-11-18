Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Active Asian sportsman making a body weight exercise, man doing push up workout with dumbbell. Intensive bodybuilding workout training.
Golf ball being hit impact by the putt of player on the green with golfmate in attention checking putting line in background
Sporty girl lifting kettlebell from the floor in the gym
basketball player dribbling
woman golf player in action being setup a golf ball on the green, to putting ball to the hole for winning in score at day light sky
Tying sports shoes. Woman getting ready for athletic and fitness training outdoors. Sport, exercise, fitness, workout. Healthy lifestyle

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130875564

Item ID: 2130875564

Active Asian sportsman making a body weight exercise, man doing push up workout with dumbbell. Intensive bodybuilding workout training.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DG FotoStock

DG FotoStock