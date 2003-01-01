Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The Abyssinian northern Ground Hornbill, Bucorvus abyssinicus or northern ground hornbill is an African bird, found north of the equator, and is one of two species of ground hornbill.
