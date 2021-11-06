Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080938067
Abuja, Nigeria - November 6, 2021: Portrait of an African Child with a Smile. Twin Child. Siblings. Boy and Girl.
O
By Oni Abimbola
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaafricanafrican childaidauthenticbabybeautifulblackboycharitychildchildrencultureethnicethnicityfacefemalegirlgoofyhairhappyhealthhelphumanitylifelocallookingmalnutritionmoodynigeriaoriginalpersonplayfulpoorportraitpovertysadsanitationsiblingssmilesmiling facestarvetraditionaltribaltwintypicalvillagewest africanyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist