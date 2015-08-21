Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 192874418
ABU DHABI, UAE - MARCH 29: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company headquarters in Abu Dhabi on March 29, 2014, UAE. ADNOC Headquarters is a skyscraper under construction with 335 meters height and 65 floors.
Photo Formats
5250 × 3500 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG