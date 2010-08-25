Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ABU DHABI, UAE - APRIL 15: Big warehouse of cars on April 15, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Emirates national authorities have banned car import to country, if car production date more than five years ago.
Photo Formats
5535 × 3678 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG