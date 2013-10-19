Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract real fabric surface background. Aluminum Platinum Silver foil Tarpaulin effect with rough texture burlap edge. Futurism 80s retro style new year. Dark Grey Turquoise tone design. More stock
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG