Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract pink background. A hand with a fluffy lilac rabbit in a waffle cone. The concept of love, a greeting card for Valentine's Day and Easter
Formats
6000 × 3102 pixels • 20 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 517 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 259 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG