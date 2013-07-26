Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract natural scene geometrical cubic stones as podium or pedestals for products presentation, exhibitions on white textile with botanical decor. Scene to show products advertising. Square image
ST IVES, UK - DECEMBER 2, 2016. An unfinished sculpture by Barbara Hepworth (1903-1975) on premanent display in her Trewyn Studio garden at St Ives, Cornwall, England, UK.
Vintage aluminum pot, metal cooking cauldron. Farmhouse decor, food photography props.
The 3kg subsidized gas cylinder is green
objects plant flower
Flowers in a clay pot
Old jars can decorate the garden beautifully.
Timba shabby on wooden chairs

See more

1839675769

See more

1839675769

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127493217

Item ID: 2127493217

Abstract natural scene geometrical cubic stones as podium or pedestals for products presentation, exhibitions on white textile with botanical decor. Scene to show products advertising. Square image

Formats

  • 4181 × 4181 pixels • 13.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natasha Breen

Natasha Breen