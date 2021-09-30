Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090971357
Abstract leaves shadow and light blurred background with light bokeh, natural leaves tree branch on white wall. Shadow overlay effect for foliage mockup, banner graphic layout
m
By merrymuuu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackdropbackgroundblackblurredbokehbotanybranchconcretedarkdarknessdensedesigneffectenvironmentexteriorfoliagegardengrayjungleleafleaveslightlushmaterialnaturalnaturenearnesspatternplantreflectionshadeshadowshadowssilhouettesunsunlightsunnysunshinetexturetreetropicalvegetationwallwallpaperwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist