Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087469031
Abstract festive defocused red glittered bouble background.
t
By triocean
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbaubleblurblurredbokehbrightcelebrationchristmascircleclose upcolordecorationdefocuseddesigndesign elementdiscodotseffecteleganceelegantfestiveglamourglitterglittersglowglowingholidaylightmacromacrophotographmerrynew yearnew years evenightlifeorangepartypastelredseasonshineshinysoftsparklespheretexturewallpaperxmasyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist