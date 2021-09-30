Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088452932
Abstract bokeh background. Defocused christmas lights. Party, holiday and festive concept. Invitation card theme. Inspired by color of the year 2022
A
By Androlia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackgroundblingblurredbokehbrightbrilliantcardcelebrationchristmascolorconfetticorporatedefocuseddesigndiamondeffectelectricityfashiongiftglamourglitterglowinvitationlavenderlightluxurymockupnightpartypatternperipinkpromotionalscatteringshimmershineshinysparksparkletemplatetextureveryvioletwallpaperwhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist