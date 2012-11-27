Images

Image
Abstract black and white woman portrait with long dark hair in motion blur and white background. Model wearing jeans and blouse with stripes. Image contain grains and noise
Beauty female partial face and shoulders close-up with perfect healthy skin, nude natural make up. Skincare facial treatment concept. Blak and white
Close up lips and hands of young caucasian woman with natural make-up, perfect skin isolated on white. Studio portrait. Black and white
Close-up lips and shoulders of young caucasian brunette woman with natural lips, make-up, perfect skin with a smile. Isolated on white background. Studio portrait. Black and white
Lips, hands, shoulders. Beauty part of face, healthy skin, Skincare facial treatment female health concept. Monochrome
Partial young woman beauty studio portrait. Girl lips, hand, soulders. Perfect skin, nude natural makeup. Skincare facial treatment concept. Monochrome
Beautiful face of young caucasian brunette woman with natural lips, make-up and blue eyes isolated on white. Touch her head. Perfect skin. Studio portrait. Black and white
Part of face of model girl with natural lips and nude make-up. Hand near face. Skin care facial treatment concept. Isolated over white background. Monochrome

Item ID: 2137581339

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4976 × 7465 pixels • 16.6 × 24.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rytis Bernotas

Rytis Bernotas