Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098259743
Abstract black paper texture background. Top view. Copy space.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackdropbackgroundblackblankcardboardcloseupcopy spacecreasedcrumplecrumpleddarkdepthdesigndramaticemptyextragraygrungegrungyisolatedluxuriousluxurymaterialmockupmysteriousoldpaperpaper texturepatternroughrusticsadscrapbooksheetstonesurfacetexturetexturedtrembleunevenwallwallpaperwrinkled
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist