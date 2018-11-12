Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract bakery background, top view of pink swirl creamy texture. Mixed ingredient of cream, sugar and butter in pinky smear on the top of cake. Artistic decoration concept.
Formats
3728 × 3221 pixels • 12.4 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 864 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 432 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG