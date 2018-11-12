Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Abstract bakery background, top view of pink swirl creamy texture. Mixed ingredient of cream, sugar and butter in pinky smear on the top of cake. Artistic decoration concept.
Edit
Textures & Patterns.Light background with space for text.
Colorful pink marble ink paper textures on white background. Chaotic abstract organic design. Bath bomb waves.
Pink Liquid marble surfaces Design.
Colorful pink marble ink paper textures on white background. Chaotic abstract organic design. Bath bomb waves.
marble texture pattern with high resolution
colorful marble and texture
marble texture background pattern with high resolution.

See more

1307148964

See more

1307148964

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142422325

Item ID: 2142422325

Abstract bakery background, top view of pink swirl creamy texture. Mixed ingredient of cream, sugar and butter in pinky smear on the top of cake. Artistic decoration concept.

Formats

  • 3728 × 3221 pixels • 12.4 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 864 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 432 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ANNVIPS

ANNVIPS